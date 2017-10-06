Rocktober Relived: October 11, 2007--NLCS begins

PHOENIX - OCTOBER 11: Kaz Matsui tags out Miguel Montero after he over ran second base in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS at Chase Field. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 5-1. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - The layoff had no effect. Sweeping the divisional series meant the Rockies had to wait to see who their NLCS opponent would be. After 4 days off, they traveled to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks and the streak continued.

The Rockies, behind a great pitching performance from Jeff Francis, beat Brandon Webb and the Diamondbacks to take a 1-0 lead in the best of four series. The victory meant that Colorado had won 18 of its last 19 games.

The Rockies scored three runs in the third inning. Brad Hawpe delivered a bases loaded single that scored two of those runners, and Colorado went on to win 5-1.

Francis gave up a run in the first but that was all he would allow through 6.2 innings pitched. It was 5-1 when he walked off the mound in the 7th. That 7th inning was also something this game is remembered for.

An interference call resulted in a double play after Justin Upton slid hard in to Kaz Matsui at second base. Arizona fans protested the call by throwing bottles and other debris on to the field and both teams were sent to their dugouts for an 8-minute delay.

After the delay, Matt Herges helped get the Rockies out of a bases loaded jam.

Brian Fuentes and Manny Corpas pitched a scoreless 8th and 9th and the Rockies were on their way in the NLCS.

Player Reflections 10 Years Later

Todd Helton- “Time Flies. When they invited us back (to celebrate the 10 year anniversary) it took me back a little bit that it’s already been 10 years. It feels like yesterday. But that was a special moment and a great time in my life."

