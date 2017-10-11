Rocktober Relived: October 12, 2007--a free pass to the plate in extras

PHOENIX - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Kaz Matsui, Willy Taveras and Todd Helton celebrate after defeating the Diamondbacks in Game Two of the NLCS at Chase Field on October 12, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Gross, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - Anybody who remembers the 2007 run knows that it wasn't just clutch hitting and pitching that took the Rockies all the way to the World Series.

Like any remarkable sports streak, there was a little bit of luck involved.

And, in game 2 of the NLCS, that luck came with a free pass to home plate in the 11th inning.

On Oct. 12, 2007, the Colorado Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 after Arizona reliever Jose Valverde walked Center Fielder Willy Taveras with the bases loaded to bring home what would end up being the winning run in the top of the 11th inning.

The win gave the Rocks a 2-0 series lead heading back to Coors Field. It was their 19th victory in 20 games.

Manny Corpas got the win for the Rockies, despite giving up the game-tying run in the 9th, and then Ryan Speier closed things out with a perfect 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 11th to earn the save.

Taveras--who was playing just his second game back after missing 24 with a leg injury--also had an incredible diving catch in center field to end the 7th inning that prevented extra bases for Arizona's Tony Clark.

In the low-scoring game, Colorado's only runs in the first nine innings came from a Yorvit Torrealba RBI single and a Todd Helton sacrifice fly.

Starting Pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez gave up just one earned run in five innings to give the Rockies a chance.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Rockies would take their seemingly endless supply of magic back to Coors Field. There, 50,000 screaming fans would be waiting, hoping to see Colorado advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Player Reflections 10 Years Later

Outfielder Ryan Spilborghs on the '07 Rocktober run: "There's just certain moments you remember. I can't remember a pitch sequence. It's just a blur, and a good blur. But, you remember the feeling of being around the guys. That's what I remember."

