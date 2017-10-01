Rocktober Relived: October 3, 2007--The start of the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 03: The Colorado Rockies celebrate after defeating the Phillies by 4-2 to take Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 3, 2007 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim McIsaac, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Rockies didn't have a whole lot of time to celebrate their greatest win in franchise history.

Two days after their incredible walk-off victory in Game 163, it was time for the actual postseason to get underway.

On Oct. 3, 2007, Colorado was in Philadelphia for game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies, the highest scoring team in all of baseball.

The two teams finished the regular season with the same record--not counting the Rockies' extra Wild Card tiebreaker--but, as a division champion, the Phillies had home field advantage in the series.

Following the wild, high-scoring affair two nights before, the Rockies showed they could win in any fashion during their Rocktober run.

In this game, it was about the pitching. Jeff Francis went six solid innings on the mound to out-duel Phillies Ace Cole Hamels, and Colorado took game one of the 5-game set by a final score of 4-2.

Garrett Atkins and Yorvit Torrealba both knocked in a run in the second inning. It was part of a 3-run inning that gave the Rockies a quick 3-0 lead to silence the Philadelphia crowd.

Francis gave up two solo homers in the fifth to make things interesting, but a late solo shot in the 8th by Matt Holliday--who finished second in the MVP voting that year to the Phillies' Jimmy Rollins--helped give Colorado a 2-run cushion.

The bullpen took care of things from there, and the Rockies came out on top in the all important first game to take a 1-0 series lead. It was their 15th win in 16 games.

It was also just the second postseason victory in franchise history. The club would add six more to that total in the next few weeks.

Rocktober still had a long way to go.

Player Reflections 10 Years Later

Brad Hawpe on Holliday's year in 2007: "He was awesome. He had huge numbers, was a middle of the lineup threat and as consistent of a bat as there is. I wish he would have gotten the MVP. I'm not knocking Jimmy Rollins. The Phillies' players probably think Jimmy Rollins deserves it, and the Rockies' players think Matt Holliday does. Hopefully this year for the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon gets it."

