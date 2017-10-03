Rocktober Relived: October 4, 2007--Matsui's grand slam powers Rockies

Colorado Rockies celebrate after defeating the the Philadelphia Phillies by the score of 10-5 to win Game Two of the National League Divisional Series on October 4, 2007 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Hallowell, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - When looking back at the 2007 Colorado Rockies, two things in particular made that team so special.

First, they won games in every way possible. Whether it was a pitcher's duel, a high-scoring battle of two great lineups, an extra inning contest or something else, it seemed that the Rocks were comfortable winning any type of ball game.

Second, there were too many unsung heroes to keep track of. Every Rockies fan remembers the big names like Todd Helton, Matt Holliday and Troy Tulowitzki. But, Rocktober wouldn't have happened without the contributions of practically every single guy on the roster.

On Oct. 4, 2007, Kaz Matsui was the hero.

Throughout the incredible '07 run, the Rockies' second baseman might have been the most underrated player on the team.

As the team's typical leadoff hitter, Matsui was incredibly reliable in giving the big at bats in the lineup behind him a chance to drive in runs.

But, in game two against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, he was the one driving in runs.

And, in one memorable at bat, he drove in four.

With the Rockies down 3-2 in the top of the fourth, Colorado was able to load the bases with two outs. Matsui--who was not exactly known for his power--came up to bat. Down to his last strike, Matsui hit a pitch from Kyle Kendrick over the fence in right field.

It was the first grand slam of his career, and it completely changed the game, and possibly, the series.

Matsui added a run-scoring triple later in the game for his fifth RBI of the day, powering Colorado to a 10-5 victory and a commanding 2-0 series lead over Philadelphia.

It was their 16th win in 17 games.

The Rockies would head back to Colorado with a chance to complete a 3-game sweep two nights later.

Player Reflections 10 Years Later

Pitcher Josh Fogg (who got the win in game 2): "We really enjoyed showing up every day. And, it wasn't a matter of if we were going to win. It was how we were going to win. Someone was going to get a big hit. Someone was going to hit a big home run. Someone was going to go get a big out on the mound. It was just one of those things that you just knew it was going to happen."

