Rocktober Relived: October 6, 2007--lights out at Coors Field

Colorado Rockies celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the National League Divisional Series at Coors Field on October 6, 2007. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - For practically an entire month, nothing could dim the magic of Rocktober--not even a power outage at Coors Field.

On Oct. 6, 2007, over 50,000 fans packed into Coors Field hoping to see the Rockies win a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

A minor delay wasn't going to quiet the sellout crowd.

In the second inning, a computer malfunction turned out the lights in the ballpark and caused a 15-minute darkness delay before the problem was solved.

But even when the lights turned on, the star-studded Phillies lineup couldn't see anything Rockies Pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez was throwing at them.

The rookie pitched 6 and 1/3 strong innings, giving up just one run to give the Rockies a chance in an unusually low-scoring ball game in Colorado.

Kaz Matsui--the hero in game two--once again came up big with an RBI triple to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

The Phillies tied it up in the 7th with a solo home run from Shane Victorino, the lone mistake Jimenez made on the night.

But, Colorado's set up man Brian Fuentes pitched a perfect 8th inning to give the Rockies' bats another chance to take the lead.

The game went into the bottom of the 8th still tied 1-1. And, like we saw all too often during Rocktober, an unsung hero came through for the Rockies in a clutch situation.

With runners on first and third and two outs, pinch-hitter Jeff Baker had the go-ahead RBI single to give Colorado a 2-1 lead and send Coors Field into a frenzy.

Closer Manny Corpas then continued the "lights out" theme, pitching a perfect 1-2-3 9th inning to seal both the game and the series.

For the first time in Rockies history, the team had won a postseason series. Their 3-game sweep over Philly put the magical run at 17 wins in 18 games.

Nobody wanted to play Colorado, not even the NL best Arizona Diamondbacks. But, they'd have to. The division rivals would be squaring off in the NLCS four days later.

The Rocktober Magic wasn't running out anytime soon.

Player Reflections 10 Years Later

Outfielder Ryan Spilborghs on the Rocktober run: "It feels like yesterday. But, then again, it feels like its been almost 20 years. Parts of it I don't even remember."

Relive every moment of Rocktober with 9NEWS Sports by clicking here

© 2017 KUSA-TV