KUSA - Unexpected and unnoticed, the streak started with an explosion that likely didn't catch the eye of many folks in lower downtown.

It was a Sunday afternoon. Football season was well underway, as the Broncos were busy beating the rival Oakland Raiders in overtime nearby in Denver.

The Rockies, meanwhile, had lost three in a row. They trailed the San Diego Padres for the final National League playoff spot by four and a half games with just 14 to go.

In front of a thin crowd in the thin Colorado air, Rocktober began.

The Rockies' bats exploded for a 13-0 win over the Florida Marlins, helping Colorado avoid a sweep.

The game was historic for more than one reason, as Todd Helton hit the 300th home run of his career, a 3-run shot in the 5th that gave the Rox an 11-0 lead.

It was one of four homers at Coors on the day--two of which came off the bat of MVP candidate Matt Holliday.

Franklin Morales pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win. Little did the Rockies know, that victory was just the beginning of a remarkable stretch.

By the end of the run, things looked a lot different in LoDo. Everyone noticed, everyone tuned in and everyone expected the Rockies to win every time they took the field.

“It all just sort of snuck up on us," said former Rockies third baseman Garrett Atkins during an interview with 9NEWS 10 years after the game. "We were just trying to play good baseball and win games.

"You’re not thinking we got to win 20 games in a row or whatever. We were just trying to be out here and have fun, we were lucky to do it, we had some things break our way and next thing you know we’re in the World Series.”

