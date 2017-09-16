Rocktober Relived: September 17, 2007--a day of rest

Relive the most magical run in Rockies history with 9NEWS every day over the next month. (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - A day after Rocktober started, things were quiet in lower downtown.

The Rockies had the day off, and still managed to see their slim odds of making the playoffs drop even lower.

That's because the San Diego Padres were in action, and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 to take a 5-game lead over Colorado for the National League Wild Card spot. There were only about two weeks of baseball left to go.

It was officially scoreboard watching season, and that night the scoreboard didn't work in the Rockies favor.

They would need to be nearly perfect the rest of the year to have any shot of making the postseason.

They were, and things weren't quiet in Colorado for much longer.

Relive every moment of Rocktober with 9NEWS by clicking here

© 2017 KUSA-TV