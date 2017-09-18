Rocktober Relived: September 19, 2007--Brad Hawpe continues Rockies' magic

Relive every moment of the Colorado Rockies' magical World Series 2007 run with 9NEWS Sports. (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - There was no mob of teammates waiting for him at home plate. But, this swing--like the one from Helton the night before--was clutch in keeping Colorado's playoff hopes alive.

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were in town, trying to avenge the previous night's heartbreaking loss.

It was Sept. 19. The Rockies were still trailing the San Diego Padres by a sizable 4.5 games for the final National League Wild Card spot.

Down 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning and a runner on base, Rockies Right Fielder Brad Hawpe stepped to the plate.

Apparently, the pixie dust hadn't quite left Coors Field, because Hawpe crushed a go-ahead two-run homer to right field.

Closer Manny Corpas came to the mound in the ninth inning and earned the save, and the Rockies held on for a thrilling 6-5 victory.

It was the club's fourth win in a row, and Colorado wasn't planning on slowing down any time soon. Unfortunately, San Diego wasn't exactly slipping up either.

The Padres won again that night, and the Rockies went to bed still 4.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Player Reflections 10 years later

Brad Hawpe: "I think it was off Jonathan Broxton, who turned into their closer the next year. Yeah, there were some cool moments, but it was just kind of a next man up sort of mentality."

