Rocktober Relived: September 22, 2007--gaining some ground

KUSA - With a week left in the regular season, the Rockies were on pace to break a franchise record for wins and hoped to make the playoffs for the second time in club history.

They still had some catching up to do.

In the top of the first, Troy Tulowitzki scored the first run of the night after Brad Hawpe doubled to deep left. This wasn’t the only time these two connected on that Saturday night. In the top of the 3rd, Hawpe singled to center and Tulo scored again. That gave Colorado a 3-0 lead.

Mark Redman allowed one single in four innings before giving up two runs to make the score 3-2.

With one out left and the bases loaded in the fifth, rookie relief pitcher Ryan Speier escaped out of the jam, and went on to strike out three of the five batters he faced on his way to the win.

In nearly five innings, four Colorado relievers combined to give up just one hit in 4 and 2/3 innings to help the Rockies pull out a 6-2 win.

With their second straight victory over San Diego, the Rockies climbed within 2.5 games of the Padres in the wild card standings.

Finally, with just seven games to go, the gap was closing.

Player Reflections 10 years later

Left-handed pitcher Brian Fuentes: "Rocktober. We were pretty much invincible for that long stretch of time, and were believing in that. Just seeing all the bilboards over town was pretty neat."

