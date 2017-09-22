Rocktober Relived: September 23, 2007--a sweep inside the park

Relive every moment of the Rockies' magical 2007 World Series run with 9NEWS Sports. (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - In a huge swing game, the Rockies' bats had plenty of big swings to get the team right back in the thick of the Wild Card race.

On Sept. 23, 2007, Colorado came into its third game in a row against the Padres trailing by just 2.5 games for the National League Wild Card spot.

The result of that Sunday game would either propel the Rockies back into the race or perhaps put them in too big a hole to climb out of in the final six games of the season.

Luckily, Jeff Francis was on the mound.

The lefty tied the franchise mark for wins in a season (17) by giving up just two earned runs in eight solid innings of work. His performance helped the Rockies beat the Padres 7-3 and complete an enormous 3-game sweep to make the playoff race a whole lot more interesting.

Todd Helton had two big hits to knock in a pair of runs, Tulowitzki, Hawpe, Torrealba and Spilborghs also added an RBI and Garrett Atkins turned in the biggest--and perhaps weirdest--play of the game.

In the top of the 7th, Atkins hit a deep fly ball that turned into an inside the park home run after Padres left fielder Milton Bradley accidentally stepped on center fielder Mike Cameron's hand as the two were pursuing the baseball.

It gave Atkins--who wasn't known for his speed--enough time to get all around the bases to make it 6-1 Colorado.

The Rockies coasted from there to win 7-3, and cut San Diego's lead for the Wild Card to just 1.5 games.

The Padres were beginning to sweat, because after their eighth win in a row, no one wanted to play the Rockies during Rocktober.

Player Reflections 10 years later

Garrett Atkins on his inside the park homer: "Was that part of the streak? I had no idea. But, I do remember the inside-the-park home run. Apparently, they still talk about it on AT&T Sports Network from time to time. I think a player got hurt, so that's always helpful for us slow runners to get around the bases."

