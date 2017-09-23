Rocktober Relived: September 24, 2007--sitting back and climbing up the standings

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the San Diego Padres look on during MLB action against the San Francisco Giants September 24, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - Even on a day off, the Rocktober magic was alive and well.

On September 24, 2007--fresh off a sweep of the San Diego Padres--the Rockies had no game on that Monday and just got to sit back and watch their TVs like every other fan.

They probably liked what they saw on screen.

That's because the Padres were playing, and lost their fourth game in a row--this time to the San Francisco Giants, 9-4.

They had previously won seven in a row. That is, before they ran into the red hot Rockies over the weekend.

Even without playing a game, Colorado moved up in the standings, finishing the night just one game back from San Diego in the Wild Card standings with one week to go.

