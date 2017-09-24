Rocktober Relived: September 25, 2007--Tulo's time

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki of the Rockies throws to first for the double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 25, 2007 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Dunn, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - After a day to get some rest, the Rockies were back in action, and right back in the hunt for the National League Wild Card race.

On Sept. 25, 2007, the Rocks were starting a 3-game series in Los Angeles against their NL West foe, the Dodgers.

After the Padres lost the day before, Colorado entered the night just one game back from San Diego for the NL Wild Card spot with six days to go.

In a high scoring affair, the Dodgers and Rockies traded runs back and forth. But then, their star rookie had the biggest hit of the ballgame.

Down 5-4 with a runner on in the sixth inning, Troy Tulowitzki came to the plate and hit a two-run home run to left center field to give Colorado the lead for good.

The Rockies would go on to win 9-7--their ninth victory in a row. To make the win even sweeter, they eliminated the Dodgers from postseason contention. Unfortunately, elsewhere in California, the Padres came out on top in their matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Even after a big win, the Rockies didn't gain any ground in the standings. With five games left, the club still trailed San Diego by a full game.

There was still work to do in Rocktober.

Player Reflections 10 years later

Brad Hawpe on Tulo's 2007 season: "He was an awesome player, and he had a big year. He was a good shortstop. He was good, but he was funny and he was still a kid. I haven't been around him a lot over the last eight years and I know he's probably not this way anymore. But, whenever I think back to then, he was a kid, and he had that kid enthusiasm. We always said baseball is a young man's game right? He was a young man at that time. Outside of his numbers and his ability to field a ground ball and make nice throws, that was probably his best trait that year."

