Rocktober Relived: September 27, 2007--Keeping pace

Matt Holliday congratulates Todd Helton after his two-run homer for the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles on September 27, 2007. (Photo Courtesy: Kirby Lee--US Presswire) (Photo: Kirby Lee--US Presswire)

KUSA - Over the course of 10 games, the Rockies played the Los Angeles Dodgers 7 times, and won every single contest.

Garrett Atkins recorded four hits--including a home run--as the Rockies beat the Dodgers 10-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Todd Helton and Brad Hawpe also homered and the Rockies extended their winning streak to 11 straight games, but had to wonder what it would take to get in to the playoffs.

Despite the winning streak, the Rockies still were not in a playoff spot. They were two games behind Arizona for the N.L. West lead and one game behind San Diego in the Wild Card Standings.

A wild couple of weeks was about to get even crazier as the team entered the final weekend of the regular season.

Player Reflections 10 Years later

Former Rockies utility infielder Jamey Carroll on seeing his old teammates at the 10-year celebration of Rocktober:

“I just think a lot about the time spent together. I start thinking about all the flights sitting next to Brad Hawpe and watching nothing but deer hunting videos. Those types of things come back and that’s kind of the stuff you appreciate. That’s what I miss right now. I miss the bonding time with these guys and going through all the b.s. with everybody. That’s what I miss, and that’s what’s fun. You start to come back and you start to have that sarcastic humor with each other and that’s great.”

