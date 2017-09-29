Rocktober Relived: September 30, 2007--Clinching a spot in the Wild Card tiebreaker game

DENVER - SEPTEMBER 30: The Colorado Rockies celebrate their victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 30, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2007 Getty Images)

KUSA - Any way you look at it, what the Rockies did in 2007 was unthinkable.

In mid-July, they had a losing record. They were just one game above .500 at the end of August. On Sept. 15, they were 4.5 games out of a playoff spot.

All year, the Rockies appeared to be chasing a gap that was impossible to close. But, the magic of Rocktober made anything seem possible.

On Sept. 30, 2007, the final day of the regular season, Colorado finally closed the gap.

The Rocks went into the day needing two things to happen.

First, the San Diego Padres had to lose (again) to the Milwaukee Brewers. They did, and the 46,000 plus fans at Coors Field certainly noticed.





DENVER - SEPTEMBER 30: Fans of the Colorado Rockies applaud as the final score is posted showing the Brewers victory over the Padres on September 30, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies went on to win 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2007 Getty Images)

The stadium erupted when that game's final popped up on the scoreboard out in right field. Now, all the Rockies had to do was win, and they would force a Wild Card tiebreaker game with San Diego.

It wouldn't be easy.

The game was tied 1-1 when the Rockies' offense finally came through in the 8th inning. Garrett Atkins singled to break the tie, and then Brad Hawpe added a two-run double give Colorado a 4-1 lead heading into the 9th.

It got scary, but after giving up two runs, closer Manny Corpas made a great bare-handed play on a grounder for the final out to seal the 4-3 victory.

Just like that, the gap the Rockies had been chasing all year was at zero. By winning 13 of their last 14 games to close the regular season, Colorado had forced the league's first one-game playoff since 1999.

Even getting to that point was staggering. By itself, it was a major victory for a franchise that hadn't made the postseason since 1995.

But, the biggest and most exciting victory in Rockies history would come just a night later at Coors Field.

Player Reflections 10 Years Later

Outfielder Ryan Spilborghs: "I feel like my career has circled that month. I am what I am because of that month, and it felt like your best group of high school friends in a professional setting, which I just don't think happens too often. And, to do it at the Major League level in front of a crowd and a city that was kind of thirsting for that, we acknowledge that what we did was special."

Relive every moment of Rocktober with 9NEWS Sports

© 2017 KUSA-TV