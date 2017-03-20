Teams, fans across MLB send support as Bettis begins chemo

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis has been receiving a tremendous amount of support as he begins chemotherapy on Monday.
At the beginning of March, Bettis and the Colorado Rockies announced his testicular cancer had returned and he would be undergoing chemotherapy.
Monday, the Rockies tweeted that those treatments had begun.
They also asked fans to reach out and how their support to Bettis and his family by using the hashtag TogetherForBettis.
Not only have hundreds of Rockies fans responded, teams and players across Major League Baseball and more have reached out to wish him the best.
@Rockies @cbettis35— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 21, 2017
We're pulling for you, Chad. Get better soon! #TogetherForBettis @Cubs @Reds
@Indians @Rockies @cbettis35 @Reds Thinking of you, Chad. Keep fighting. #NVRQT #StayStrong@JLester34 @ARizzo44— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2017
.@Rockies @cbettis35 The entire #Rapids96 organization is with you Chad. Can't wait to see you back on the mound!#TogetherForBettis pic.twitter.com/bCMnyjDoSF— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 21, 2017
@Phillies @Rockies @cbettis35 Cancer doesn't know who it's messin' with. You got this. #TogetherForBettis @Marlins @Braves— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 21, 2017
@Rockies @cbettis35 Been great getting to know you so far this spring, can't wait to take the field with you. #TogetherForBettis— Ian Desmond (@IDesmond20) March 21, 2017
Bettis and his wife Kristina are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this month.
He had originally been diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and had surgery on Nov. 29.
