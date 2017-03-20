Teams, fans across MLB send support as Bettis begins chemo

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis has been receiving a tremendous amount of support as he begins chemotherapy on Monday.

At the beginning of March, Bettis and the Colorado Rockies announced his testicular cancer had returned and he would be undergoing chemotherapy.

RELATED: Rockies pitcher to undergo chemotherapy after cancer unexpectedly spreads

Monday, the Rockies tweeted that those treatments had begun.

Chad Bettis began his chemotherapy treatment today.



Let's show Chad and his family how much love and support they have!#TogetherForBettis pic.twitter.com/fGCZkZANIp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 21, 2017

They also asked fans to reach out and how their support to Bettis and his family by using the hashtag TogetherForBettis.

Not only have hundreds of Rockies fans responded, teams and players across Major League Baseball and more have reached out to wish him the best.

@Rockies @cbettis35 Been great getting to know you so far this spring, can't wait to take the field with you. #TogetherForBettis — Ian Desmond (@IDesmond20) March 21, 2017

Bettis and his wife Kristina are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this month.

He had originally been diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and had surgery on Nov. 29.

#TogetherForBettis Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV