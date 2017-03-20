KUSA
Teams, fans across MLB send support as Bettis begins chemo

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 8:09 PM. MDT March 20, 2017

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis has been receiving a tremendous amount of support as he begins chemotherapy on Monday.

At the beginning of March, Bettis and the Colorado Rockies announced his testicular cancer had returned and he would be undergoing chemotherapy.

RELATED: Rockies pitcher to undergo chemotherapy after cancer unexpectedly spreads

Monday, the Rockies tweeted that those treatments had begun.

 

 

They also asked fans to reach out and how their support to Bettis and his family by using the hashtag TogetherForBettis.

Not only have hundreds of Rockies fans responded, teams and players across Major League Baseball and more have reached out to wish him the best.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bettis and his wife Kristina are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this month.

He had originally been diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and had surgery on Nov. 29.

 

