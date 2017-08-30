Verlander shines as Tigers beat Rockies 6-2

DENVER (AP) - Justin Verlander struck out nine over six commanding innings and aided his own cause by driving in his first career run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Wednesday.
Verlander (10-8) allowed one run and three hits. His only mistake was a curveball that Charlie Blackmon hit for a solo homer in the sixth. Verlander ignited the offense with an RBI single in the second.
Nicholas Castellanos added a solo homer and James McCann sealed the game with a three-run shot in the fifth to help Tigers take two of three from Colorado.
The Rockies finished August with a 12-15 record - their first losing month of the season. They saw their lead for the second NL wild card shrink to three games over Milwaukee.
