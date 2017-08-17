You can already register to buy postseason Rockies tickets

Carlos Gonzalez #5, Charlie Blackmon #19 and Christian Friedrich #53 of the Colorado Rockies greet fans after the final home game of the season at Coors Field on September 27, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER - Even though the Rockies haven't secured a spot in the 2017 postseason quite yet, you can already register for an opportunity to buy tickets to any potential postseason games at Coors Field.

If the Rockies continue on their current path and secure a wildcard spot, a lot of fans are likely going to want to grab a very limited number of tickets.

To help make the process fair, there's a lottery system.

The Rockies (and all other teams that have a reasonable shot at making the playoffs) have opened a registration form for anyone who wants to be entered into that lottery.

Fans who are drawn in the lottery will then have the option to buy tickets. The site does not specify how many tickets those who are drawn will be able to buy.

You can register and find out more here: http://atmlb.com/2uNvbqM.

© 2017 KUSA-TV