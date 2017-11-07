Plane registered to former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Starter Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 17, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Drew Hallowell, 2013 Getty Images)

HOLIDAY, FLA. (WTSP) - One person was killed Tuesday after a plane registered to eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

It was not immediately known if Halladay was flying the plane.

Halladay grew up in Arvada, and graduated from Arvada West High School. The baseball field there is named afer him.

Halladay's ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed into the Gulf 10 miles west of St. Petersburg at about 1 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

A viewer for WTSP, 9NEWS' sister station in Tampa, sent in video of the wreckage, of which the tail number of the crashed plane matched photos and videos of the aircraft posted on Halladay's Twitter account:

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay was so much a fan of his ICON that an October article by the company featured him receiving the first 2018 model of the plane.

"I've been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball," Halladay said in the article. "I've owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I've ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don't do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend. I'm honored to own the first A5 Founders Edition."

The company said they were notified of the crash but only said they're investigating the incident and working to gather more information.

