Former MLB pitcher, Arvada West grad Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Starter Roy Halladay #34 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 17, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Drew Hallowell, 2013 Getty Images)

HOLIDAY, FLA. (WTSP) - Eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay was killed Tuesday afternoon after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, according to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Halladay grew up in Arvada, and graduated from Arvada West High School. The baseball field there is named after him.

Halladay was 40 years old.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

(Photo: Courtesy WTSP)

Halladay's ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed into the Gulf 10 miles west of St. Petersburg at about 1 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to Chris Nocco with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed in shallow water and there was no mayday call. Swiftwater rescue, dive teams and the Coast Guard responded in what was initially a search and rescue effort.

"The worst case scenario happened, and it breaks our hearts," Nocco said.

In a series of tweets, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office called Halladay an "amazing and generous individual" who was an incredible friend.

A viewer for WTSP, 9NEWS' sister station in Tampa, sent in video of the wreckage, of which the tail number of the crashed plane matched photos and videos of the aircraft posted on Halladay's Twitter account:

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay was so much a fan of his ICON that an October article by the company featured him receiving the first 2018 model of the plane.

"I've been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball," Halladay said in the article. "I've owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I've ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don't do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend. I'm honored to own the first A5 Founders Edition."

The company said they were notified of the crash but only said they're investigating the incident and working to gather more information. Icon released the following statement:

“We were devastated to learn that former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died today in an accident involving an ICON A5 in the Gulf of Mexico. We have gotten to know Roy and his family in recent months, and he was a great advocate and friend of ours. The entire ICON community would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Roy’s family and friends. ICON will do everything it can to support the accident investigation going forward and we will comment further when more information is available.”

Halladay is one of only six pitchers to win the Cy Young in the American and National leagues. During his 16-year career, Halladay finished with a 203-105 record with a 3.38 ERA. He placed in the top five of Cy Young voting seven times and led MLB for five consecutive seasons in complete games.

Halladay is expected to be on the 2019 Hall of Fame ballot.

I love the Players & Parents of our Florida Burn! They keep proving why they’re the best team on the field but more important the classiest! pic.twitter.com/4agAeCO4wY — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) November 6, 2017

Following his career, Halladay remained in Tampa Bay where he spent time as a pitching coach at his son's school.

"Roy was the most down-to-earth person," Nocco said.

The Philadelpia Phillies released a statement on Twitter about Halladay's passing:

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

The Colorado Rockies also issued a statement about Halladay's passing, saying the organization offers their "deepest condolences to Roy's loved ones."

We're saddened by the tragic loss of Colorado native & former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay. We send our deepest condolences to Roy's loved ones. pic.twitter.com/GQg1V07ORj — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 7, 2017

