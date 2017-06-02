Montgomery coming back to Pioneers

Jim Montgomery celebrates a national championship. Credit: Reno Boyd

Jim Montgomery is ready to make a run at a second straight National Championship.

The University of Denver head hockey coach took his name out of consideration for the Florida Panthers open coaching position on Friday morning. Montgomery had interviewed twice with the Panthers but maintained that he wanted his situation figured out by early June. Florida has continued to take their time with the hire and Montgomery wasn't willing to wait any longer.

Jim's return likely means most if not all of the Denver's top talent will be coming back as well. Troy Terry, Dylan Gambrell, and Henrik Borgstrom are three players that could consider signing with their respective NHL teams. However many believe that with Montgomery back the trio has good reason to stay.

There always could be a surprise signing or two but it now looks like the 2017 National Champions will have a stacked roster coming back for a run at the 2018 title, and the coach to take them there as well.

