Mood surrounding Broncos has flipped from Super Bowl hopes to gloom and doom in one week

Jan 12, 2017; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph speaks during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

Here’s how it works in the NFL:

Last week, the Broncos were 3-1, rolling, and we were all naming the score in their sure victory against the Giants.

This week, the sky is falling.

They lost to an 0-5 team. They’re hurt. Their quarterback is iffy. And their next four games are daunting.

Perhaps Bronco fans can find comfort, in the soothing manner of head coach Vance Joseph.

“We had a team meeting about 20 minutes ago and we talked about this,’’ Joseph said during his day-after game press conference Monday. “We talked about Sunday being a great opportunity for this football team. We can be 3-0 in our division.

“In this league, every NFL game is the same, guys. It’s hard. We’ve got three games on the road back to back but it’s one week at a time. … It’s really a small picture focus for us right now.’’

From top to bottom, this has been one of the NFL’s strangest years. Maybe that’s because there isn’t that much difference between the bottom teams and top.

The Broncos still have Von Miller and Aqib Talib. They can make everyone feel good about them again by defeating the Chargers.

Given that schedule ahead – at Los Angeles, which has won two in a row, at 5-1 Kansas City, at 5-1 Philadelphia and home against the defending Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots -- they better.

© 2017 KUSA-TV