More magic at Moby: CSU men's basketball stuns Wyoming to inch closer to conference title

Feb 14, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Colorado State guard Prentiss Nixon controls the ball as Wyoming guard Justin James defends during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Rams beat the Cowboys 78-76.

FORT COLLINS--The magnificent seven are more "magic" than "magnificent" these days.

After its second straight game-winner in the final seconds to stun rival Wyoming 78-76, the Colorado State Rams are now just one win away from their first Mountain West regular season title in school history.

After the Cowboys rallied late, CSU found itself down one point with seconds to go.

But, on senior night, it wasn't Emmanuel Omogbo that saved the day like he did this past weekend. This time, it was a sophomore.

Prentiss Nixon got a screen at the top of the key, and let go a three pointer as thousands of fans at Moby Arena stood by.

First there was silence. Then, pure madness, as Nixon buried the shot to give the Rams their second straight thrilling victory.

He had a team-high 23 points, Gian Clavell added 17 and Emmanuel Omogbo had 13.

Now, CSU awaits a potential winner-take-all matchup against Nevada in Reno on Saturday.

With a win, the Rams will outright clinch a Mountain West regular season title for the first time in Colorado State history.

They will hope to bring some more of that Moby magic on the road.

