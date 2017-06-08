Mostafa Hassan finishes second in NCAA Championships

Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

Colorado State's Mostafa Hassan finished second in the men's shot put during the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on opening day yesterday.

The No. 1 seed entering Wednesday's competition seemed like a shoo-in for the title, but it was Virginia's Filip Mihaljevic with the farthest throw of the day.

Mihalijevic threw 21.3 meters (69-10.75) on his first attempt, enough for the No. 1 throw of the day, while Hassan needed his second try to catch Mihalijevic but fell a little more than a meter short throwing 20.38 meter (66-10.5).

Hassan was ranked eighth in the world and first in the nation before entering competition yesterday and will hold onto the record by a hair. His nation leading throw 21.31 meters (69-11) just barely beats the Mihalijevic's NCAA Title winning throw by a quarter of an inch.

Colorado State also had two runners compete in the 10000 meter race, Jerrell Mock and Grant Fischer.

Mock took 10th place (29:11.27), while Fischer followed two spots behind in 12th place (29:17.57). It was Tulsa's Marc Scott to cross the line first with a time of 29:01.54.

Day two of competition begins again today with the 110 meter hurdles on ESPN2. For a list of Colorado and Colorado State runners competing click here.

