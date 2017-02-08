New points system leaves Truex Jr. pondering, 'what if'

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 21, 2015 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk, 2015 Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr. had barely started consuming the details of NASCAR's reconstituted points system when he immediately had a question.

"Right away," he said, "I was like, 'What would that have done for us?'"

It would have extended the championship viability of his 2016 campaign by a round, but it wouldn’t have sent him to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Or maybe it would have. After winning two of the three races in the first playoff round, Truex finished 40th at Talladega because of a blown engine and fell outside the advancement group heading into the final segment.

"It would have got us past Talladega. It would have changed things because your approach changes, your mind-set changes,” Truex Jr. said during a Daytona 500 promotional stop at a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game Tuesday. "There's no telling what we could have done if we made it through Talladega. I'm not saying we would have made Homestead, but I think we would have had a whole lot better chance than we did. Not being in it, with that said, when they come out with the rules, right away, I said, 'Shoo, oh yeah, we would have went further.'"

Truex Jr. was observing, but not lamenting.

"You can"t turn back time," he said.

Truex Jr. will have more practice reconciling that fact when he returns to Daytona, where he finished second by a race-record .010 seconds to Denny Hamlin last season. He had plenty of practice facing the question with Tampa Bay media Monday, but at least left with a warm pregame greeting from the crowd and a new Lightning jersey and autographed helmet. He might have been secretly rooting for the other team, though, as he is friends with Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter.

