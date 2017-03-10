Mr. March returns to help DU beat Colorado College

The Pioneers salute the student section after a 4-1 playoff win at Magness Arena on March 10, 2017.

DENVER-Mr. March is back.

University of Denver sophomore defenseman Blake Hillman just waits for the playoffs. Hillman scored his first goal of the season in the Pioneers 4-1 win over Colorado College Friday night at Magness Arena.

"Seeing everyone's face on the bench they were so happy for me, being my first goal of the year, and it's just awesome to have teammates that have my back," Hillman told 9NEWS.

A season ago Hillman carried one goal in to the NCAA tournament regional in Minnesota, his hometown state. He scored in Denver’s win against Boston and then added the game winner against Ferris State to put the Pioneers in to the 2016 Frozen Four. He was at it again Friday in Denver.

"It's kind of just puck luck," said Hillman. "I have to give a ton of credit to Troy (Terry) he made a heck of a play, I didn't exactly know where the puck was going but it went in so I was pretty happy about that."

Sophomore Troy Terry had a goal and two assists including the lone helper on Hillman’s second period goal that gave the Pioneers a 3-0 lead.

"He's a playoff player," said Terry with a smile. "He's been a stud for us all year that's crazy to think that's his first goal of the year he's had so many chances. Same thing happened last year it paid off for him at the end of the year. He's definitely a guy that everyone is happy for and when he scored that it was a jolt to our bench."

Terry opened the scoring in the second period beating Tigers goalie Alex Leclerc top shelf off a big rebound from a Henrik Borgstrom wrist shot. Five minutes later Liam Finaly scored a power play goal with assists credited to Terry and Dylan Gambrell. Hillman made it 3-0 half way through the period off a beautiful drop pass from Terry.

"That's what I said to him when he scored was 'playoff time you star scoring again it's the perfect time of the year'. He's been playing his best hockey of the year hear the past five weeks and I'm not surprised, that was a good release he had," said head coach Jim Montgomery.

Matt Marcinew added a power play goal in the 3rd period to close the scoring. DU has now won 12 straight games dating back to January 20th and the victory extended the Pioneers winning streak over Colorado College to 13 games.

The winner of the series advances to next weekend’s NCHC Frozen Faceoff in Minneapolis. The Pioneers lead one game to zero and will go for a sweep of the Tigers Saturday night in Denver.

"There's nothing more we want to do then end their season (Saturday), so hopefully we'll do that," said Hillman.

The Pioneers should be able to count on at least one goal from Hillman. After all, it is a playoff game.

