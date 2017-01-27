Jan 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 127-120. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Chris Humphreys)

DENVER-- The Denver Nuggets have avoided a major injury scare with their brightest young star.

The team announced Friday morning that Nikola Jokic has a left hip flexor strain and is "day-to-day". He has, however, been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The news comes as a sigh of relief for the organization after the second-year power forward went down with the injury in Thursday night's home game against the Suns.

With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Jokic was defending Phoenix's Devin Booker on his way to the rim when the Denver big man fell to the ground in pain.

He stayed on the ground for minutes as his teammates circled around him, and the Pepsi Center crowd looked on with concerned faces.

He eventually limped off the court and into the locker room, where his X-rays came back negative.

Friday morning, Jokic had an MRI which showed no serious damage to his hip.

In what initially looked like a significant injury, the Nuggets will have dodged a bullet if he only has to miss a couple of games.

Jokic has been turning heads around the NBA these past few months, as many consider him to be one of the best young big men in the NBA.

In January alone, he has averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.

After Saturday's game, Denver won't play again until Tuesday night when the team travels to Los Angeles to play the Lakers.

There's still no word yet on whether Jokic will give it a go for that game, or if the Nuggets will elect to play it safe for the time being.

As of Friday, Denver stands alone in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

If the Nuggets want to stay in that spot, they'll likely need their young star to stay healthy the rest of this season.

