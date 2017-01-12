MUST SEE VIDEO: Denver Pioneers hockey team practices without sticks

The DU hockey team had to practice without their sticks when there wasn't enough room on the plane on Thursday, January 12. (Photo: DU Hockey)

KALAMAZOO-- Lately, nothing has been able to stop the DU hockey team. It turns out, that's true even when the Pioneers are missing some valuable equipment.

In preparation for a big game against Western Michigan Friday night, Denver was forced to practice without their hockey sticks Thursday in Kalamazoo.

Apparently, the team's morning flight to Grand Rapids didn't quite have enough room for all the gear.

So, when the Pioneers arrived for a skate around on Thursday, they had to do a lot of pretending.

The result is video gold.

DU will still be squaring off on the ice with Western Michigan on Friday, sticks presumably in hand.

