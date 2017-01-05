Aldridge leads Spurs to 127-99 win over Nuggets

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 05: Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs inches towards the basket while being guarded by Jameer Nelson of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 5, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points, including 11 while sparking a third-quarter spurt, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, while Tony Parker had 21 and a season-high nine assists for the Spurs, who improved to 17-3 on the road this season.

Aldridge helped San Antonio pull away in the third quarter by knocking down a flurry of mid-range jumpers and hook shots. He has reached double figures in 30 of 33 games this season.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, which dropped its fourth straight.

