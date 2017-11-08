ABA stars return to Denver Thursday night

Spencer Haywood is one of the Nuggets greats set to appear at Pepsi Center for ABA Night on Thursday, November 9, 2017. (Photo: Al Messerschmidt)

KUSA - The Denver Nuggets will hold the first of four "Decades Nights" on Thursday.

Spencer Haywood, Ralph Simpson and Chuck Williams will be on hand to celebrate "ABA Night" when the Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Pepsi Center.

The ABA stars will be available for fan autographs and a special halftime ceremony.

The Denver Rockets were part of the American Basketball Association from 1967 to 1976, becoming the Denver Nuggets in 1974.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Three "Decades Nights" will be held in 2018:

1980s Night: Friday, January 12, 2018 vs. Memphis

1990s Night: Saturday, January 27, 2018 vs. Mavericks

2000s Night: Friday, February 23, 2018 vs. Spurs

Tickets can be purchased at AltitudeTickets.com.

