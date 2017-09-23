Carmelo Anthony traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 27, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Knicks have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks will get Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick.

The source spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not been announced.

A day after saying they expected their All-Star forward to be at training camp Monday, the Knicks finally found a trade they were seeking since last season. It puts Anthony into a loaded Oklahoma City lineup that includes NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Paul George, who was acquired from Indiana this summer.

Anthony will see his old teammates soon: The Knicks open the regular season at Oklahoma City on Oct. 19.

