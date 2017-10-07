Gary Harris, Nuggets agree on 4 year, $84 million extension, per ESPN

Mar 20, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

KUSA - If money can talk, then it's screaming one thing: the Denver Nuggets are thrilled with the young talent on their roster.

They made that abundantly clear Saturday night.

According to ESPN, the 23-year-old guard Gary Harris has agreed to a 4-year, $84 million contract extension with the team.

Harris was heading into the final year of his rookie deal this year, so the new pay increase will kick in with the 2018-19 season, per ESPN.

The fourth-year shooting guard averaged 14.9 ppg last season for Denver, shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Perhaps more importantly, Harris has developed great chemistry with franchise star Nikola Jokic, constantly benefiting from "The Joker" with easy buckets on backdoor cuts and great passes from the skilled big man.

Harris, Jokic and Jamal Murray are considered the key cogs in what looks to be a promising future for a team hoping to make the postseason this year for the first time since 2013.

The regular season tips off for Harris and the Nuggets Oct. 18 on the road against the Utah Jazz.

