How much are the Denver Nuggets worth?

The Denver Nuggets (Photo: Denver Nuggets photo)

The Denver Nuggets' playoff drought is definitely reflected in the team's value, as calculated by Forbes.

The New York Knicks, at $3.3 billion, had the highest net worth, Forbes estimates, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers at $3 billion and the story Golden State Warriors at $2.6 billion. The Chicago Bulls, $2.5 billion, and Boston Celtics, $2.2 billion, rounded out the top five.

See the list at the Denver Business Journal

(© 2017 KUSA)