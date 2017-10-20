Meet Nuggets legends prior to Saturday's home opener

Dikembe Mutombo and other Nuggets legends will sign autographs as part of the Nuggets' opening night festivities on Saturday, October 20. (Photo: MARK D. PHILLIPS, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - The Denver Nuggets are giving fans a chance to meet the biggest names in franchise history.

Dikembe Mutombo, Dan Issel, Bryon Beck, David Thompson and Alex English will be signing autographs and meeting fans on Saturday before the Nuggets' home opener.

The KeyBank FanFest, outside Pepsi Center's west entrance, runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The autograph session will last from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

The celebration will help launch the Nuggets' 50th anniversary season. The Nuggets tip off against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m.

Also at the FanFest will be food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, raffles, giveaways, balloon artists, face painters, sign-making stations, photo booths and more. The first 500 fans to arrive at FanFest will receive a free 50th anniversary Nuggets t-shirt.

The event is free and all ages are welcome.

Alex English posted a great throwback photo to Twitter. Can't see the tweet? Click here.

