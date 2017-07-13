Nuggets announce signing of forward Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 22, 2016 in Boston (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets announced the signing of four-time All-Star Paul Millsap.



A highly coveted free agent, the former Atlanta forward agreed to a three-year deal worth $90 million. He will hold a news conference Thursday in a suburb of Denver where he spent a dozen years as a kid before returning to Louisiana for high school and college.



The 32-year-old Millsap gives the youthful Nuggets a proven veteran to pair with budding star Nikola Jokic. Millsap averaged a career-high 18.1 points last season with 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.



Denver (40-42) improved by seven games this year but still missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Millsap's presence helps the Nuggets remain in the playoff conversation even in the ultra-competitive Western Conference

