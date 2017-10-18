Nuggets fall apart late, drop season opener in Utah against the Jazz

Oct 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) shoots the ball during the second quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Nicoll, Chris Nicoll)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 106-96 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The new-look Jazz - without Gordon Hayward and George Hill - trailed most of the night before Alec Burks took over with a spectacular fourth quarter. The athletic seventh-year wing has missed most of the last three seasons due to a litany of injuries, but showed no lingering effects.

Burks scored 12 points during a 25-4 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters. The Jazz trailed 83-78 going into the fourth quarter. Burks threw down a dunk, hit a pair 3-pointers and then gave the Jazz a 94-85 lead off a reverse layup. He finished with 16.

Utah picked up the defense in the final period, which helped extend the run to 31-5 and put away Denver.

Derrick Favors added 14 and Ricky Rubio had 10 assists in his first game with the Jazz.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 23 points and Paul Millsap added 19.

The Nuggets took a 58-49 lead into halftime, sparked by a 17-4 first-quarter run. Denver was 9 for 16 from 3-point range in the first half.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jamal Murray started at point guard and Emmanuel Mudiay came off the bench. ... Denver was outscored 28-13 in the fourth quarter. ... Nikola Jokic finished with seven points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Jazz: Rodney Hood was pulled out of the starting lineup at the last second due to gastric distress. Rookie Donovan Mitchell made his first career start in his place. Hood entered later in the first quarter. ... Dante Exum (left shoulder) and Raul Neto (right hamstring) were both out.

YOUNG DUO

Nuggets coach Michael Malone downplayed the significance of which of his young point guards started the game. Denver fans are eager to see how the two early draft picks play together and how the minutes are distributed. Mudiay was the No. 7 overall pick in 2015 and Murray was No. 7 in 2016.

"It's going to be a great challenge for them," Malone said. "We feel confident in both Jamal and Emanuel. They're both going to get great opportunities to play regardless of who's starting.

"When they're struggling, the great about our team is we're not solely relying on those guys to carry our team. We play through our big guys so much that the true point guard is really not around that much anymore. Nikola and Paul are our facilitators, our playmakers."

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Denver hosts George Hill and the Sacramento Kings in their home opener on Saturday.

Jazz: Utah travels to face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Rubio's first game against his former team.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press