Juancho Hernangomez (right) of Denver Nuggets drives the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 12, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo: J Pat Carter, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangómez has been diagnosed with mononucleosis, according to a tweet by the team Tuesday morning.

Hernangómez did not play in last night's loss to the Washington Wizards because of an undisclosed illness.

The Nuggets say Hernangómez did not travel with the team to Charlotte where they begin a four-game road trip on Wednesday night.

After playing in Charlotte, the Nuggets have road games in Atlanta, Brooklyn and New York City before their next home game on Wednesday, November 1.

Hernangómez had played in 13 minutes over the Nuggets' first two games.

Juancho has been diagnosed with mononucleosis and did not travel on our road trip. His return will be determined at a later date. pic.twitter.com/3onV3oYO4I — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2017

