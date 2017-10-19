Nuggets make it official: sign Richard Jefferson, waive Jameer Nelson

Feb 5, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Celtics won 104-103. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

KUSA - It was first reported by ESPN a few days ago, and now it's official.

17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson is a Denver Nugget.

The Nuggets waived guard Jameer Nelson to make room for Jefferson on the roster.

The 37-year-old small forward now joins his 8th NBA team toward the end of his lengthy career.

The deal with Denver is for one year and $2.3 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jefferson spent the last few seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won his first NBA championship in 2016, playing in all 21 of Cleveland's postseason games that year.

He's been mostly a role player recently, and might have a bigger impact with the Nuggets as a mentor than a player on the court.

Jefferson last averaged double digits in points in the 2013-14 season with the Utah Jazz.

His career best year statistically was in 2007-08 with the New Jersey Nets, when he averaged 22.6 points per game.

Nelson spent two and a half seasons with Denver, averaging nearly nine points and five assists per game in that time frame.

