Nuggets tie NBA mark with 24 3s in 132-110 win over Warriors

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 13: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors on February 13, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Garrett Ellwood, 2017 NBAE)

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 on Monday night.



The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. They missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.



The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.



Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six 3s. Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.