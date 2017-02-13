Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Jusuf Nurkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina (R) shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the #16 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls during the 2014 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Stobe Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets officially announced Monday that they have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee.



Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.



Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the "Bosnian Beast" became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.



Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

