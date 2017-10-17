Richard Jefferson signs 1-year deal with Nuggets

Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Fresh off another NBA Finals appearance, Richard Jefferson is joining the Denver Nuggets.

The free-agent forward and the Nuggets have agreed on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million, ESPN reports.

“I picked Denver because I believe in what they are doing and building and believe I can add and contribute on and off the court to their nucleus in a positive way,” Jefferson told The Vertical of Yahoo Sports via a text message.

After being traded from Cleveland to Atlanta, Jefferson was waived by the Hawks on Saturday.

To make room on the roster for Jefferson, Denver plans on waiving guard Jameer Nelson, according to multiple NBA sources.

Jefferson, 37, has played in 16 seasons, winning an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and appearing in the NBA Finals again in 2017.

