The Denver Nuggets might have just had the best clap back in Twitter history

KUSA - Sports teams often use social media platforms to update fans with scores, make announcements, and occasionally roast the life out of their haters.
When the Denver Nuggets tweeted a "Trick Shot Tuesday" video of Malik Beasley, some people were not impressed.
Trick Shot Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/pjOQZxmWVD— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 12, 2017
Especially Harry.
most trash NBA trick shot of all time? https://t.co/T70CGFQBuw— Harry Avery (@HarryWAvery) September 12, 2017
And then...this happened.
We'll probably get more likes on this than your SoundCloud mixtape. https://t.co/vfMhcTXd51— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 12, 2017
Ouch.
Other NBA teams didn't hesitate to respond with the most perfect GIFs.
Avery's been a good sport about it, though. He's even made the Nuggets' reply his cover photo and tweeted that its gotten his music free publicity.
The lesson here?
Note to self: don't try to talk trash to the Nuggets— Benny Mac (@MillironMac) September 12, 2017
