The Denver Nuggets might have just had the best clap back in Twitter history

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 30: Rodney McGruder #17 of the Miami Heat attempts to block the shot of Emmanuel Mudiay #0 of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Sports teams often use social media platforms to update fans with scores, make announcements, and occasionally roast the life out of their haters.

When the Denver Nuggets tweeted a "Trick Shot Tuesday" video of Malik Beasley, some people were not impressed.

Especially Harry.

most trash NBA trick shot of all time? https://t.co/T70CGFQBuw — Harry Avery (@HarryWAvery) September 12, 2017

And then...this happened.

We'll probably get more likes on this than your SoundCloud mixtape. https://t.co/vfMhcTXd51 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 12, 2017

Ouch.

Other NBA teams didn't hesitate to respond with the most perfect GIFs.

Avery's been a good sport about it, though. He's even made the Nuggets' reply his cover photo and tweeted that its gotten his music free publicity.

The lesson here?

Note to self: don't try to talk trash to the Nuggets — Benny Mac (@MillironMac) September 12, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV