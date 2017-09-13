KUSA
The Denver Nuggets might have just had the best clap back in Twitter history

Jane Mo , KUSA 3:53 PM. MDT September 13, 2017

KUSA - Sports teams often use social media platforms to update fans with scores, make announcements, and occasionally roast the life out of their haters.

When the Denver Nuggets tweeted a "Trick Shot Tuesday" video of Malik Beasley, some people were not impressed. 

Especially Harry. 

And then...this happened. 

Ouch.

Other NBA teams didn't hesitate to respond with the most perfect GIFs. 

Avery's been a good sport about it, though. He's even made the Nuggets' reply his cover photo and tweeted that its gotten his music free publicity.

The lesson here? 

