How the Nuggets got fans to boo during free throws

KUSA - Look, we love the Denver Nuggets here, but let’s be real: when it comes to professional sports, the Broncos are king in the Mile High City.

The Nuggets know that, so they used a special tactic to make sure that fans booed when the Minnesota Timberwolves shot free throws during Wednesday night’s game.

That’s right, they used the one thing that can unite Denver more than hatred of Interstate 25 traffic: The Oakland Raiders.

@VicTafur This is how the nuggets got fans to boo the opposing free throw shooters tonight. pic.twitter.com/H9Y3nQWaYG — matt bender (@mbend22) December 29, 2016

To be fair, it must’ve helped. The Timberwolves missed five of their 17 free throw attempts, and lost to Denver 105-103.

And your mom said that hating the Raiders was useless!

