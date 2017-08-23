DU announces changes in their athletics administration

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

Big changes for the University of Denver after Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Recreation Peg Bradley-Doppes announced her retirement in June 2018, while also appointing long-time DU administrator Ron Grahame as the day-to-day athletic director, effective immediately.

Bradley-Doppes will resume her role as Vice Chancellor for Athletics, Recreation and Ritchie Center Operations until June 30, 2018 but will shift her focus to high-end fundraising, coaching endowments, raising money for the Denver Tennis Park and other Capital Projects.

University of Denver Chancellor Rebecca Chop said, " I am grateful to Peg for all that she has done for this university. She is an exceptional leader, a tireless advocate for this university and is a well-respected colleague, not only in Denver, but throughout Division I athletics. However, she is far from finished. Peg will continue to lead and advocate for you (the Division of Athletics and Recreation) and the University of Denver."

The Denver Pioneers have been one of the top athletic programs in the nation despite their lack of the typical football and baseball. In the past 17 years, they have won nine skiing national championships, three ice hockey national championships and a men's lacrosse national championship.

Chopp also announced that DU will begin a search for a new Vice Chancellor later this fall to replace Bradley-Doppes following her retirement.

Mentioned at the start, Ron Grahame will serve as the new Deputy Director of Athletics after over three decades worth of service to DU. He has carried-out an array athletic duties and was instrumental in the transition of DU Athletics to NCAA Division I in 1998.

"The appointment of Ron Grahame as DU's Athletic Director reflects the value that Ron's leadership continues to provide for our DU community," Bradley Doppes said. "Ron has proudly represented DU at every level over the last 40 years. In his time as a stand-out student-athlete, coach and administrator, Ron's passion for Denver has had a positive and powerful impact in making our DU athletic program what it is today."

Grahame has bled crimson and gold since he joined the men's hockey team in 1969 as a goaltender. He was an All-American who earned WCHA Player of the Year honors and was named Denver's Student-Athlete of the Year his senior year. DU won the national championship for men's hockey that year after beating Cornell 4-3.

As an administrator, Grahame has chaired and served on many NCAA Committees as well as local, regional and national organizing committees.

"I sincerely want to thank the University of Denver's Board of Trustees, Chancellor Rebecca Chopp and especially Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Recreation Peg Bradley-Doppes for having the confidence and trust to appoint me to the Athletic Director's Position at the University of Denver," Grahame said. "It has been a long time professional goal of mine to be responsible for the day-to-day activities of the Division. I really look forward to continuing the work I've done here as an administrator over the last 20 plus years as our student-athletes, coaches and staff look to continue to build on our success in the classroom as well as on the playing field."

The Pioneers Athletics officially started its 2017-18 season last Friday with a women's soccer 1-0 win over Air Force. The men's soccer and volleyball programs begin their seasons this weekend.

