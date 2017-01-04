Three CSU men's basketball players ruled ineligible

Che Bob, one of three CSU basketball players ruled ineligible for the spring semester, puts up a shot during a Dec. 17 game in Denver against Kansas State. (Photo: Daniel Brenner/For the Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Three CSU men’s basketball players have been declared academically ineligible for the spring semester, school officials announced Tuesday night.

Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson, all juniors who came to CSU from junior-college programs, failed to meet minimum grade-point requirements in their fall semester classes. All three will be ineligible to play for the Rams when the spring semester begins Jan. 17.

Without them, Colorado State University will be down to just seven players on the active roster. Five others, including three on scholarship, are sitting out this season under NCAA rules as transfers from other Division I programs. Fifth-year coach Larry Eustachy might have to bring in some walk-ons to get through the season.

NCAA rules require student-athletes to maintain a GPA of 1.90 at the start of their third year of attendance, which would be the norm for players in their junior year of eligibility. The GPA minimum is 1.80 for the second year and 2.0 for the fourth year and beyond. CSU’s student-athlete handbook says athletes falling below a 2.0 GPA for more than two semesters will be dismissed from the university.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ia5jek

Copyright 2016 Fort Collins Coloradoan