Buffs hire former South Carolina OC as QB coach

KUSA - Mike MacIntyre's staff got a big addition Wednesday morning.

Kurt Roper, a former offensive coordinator in the SEC and ACC, is joining the Buffaloes coaching staff, CU announced.

Roper was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina the last two seasons. He has also been an offensive coordinator at Florida and Duke, where his brother Zac is currently the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"My family and I are excited about coming to the University of Colorado," said Roper, in a statement on Colorado's website. "We are excited about the opportunity to compete for championships with the Buffaloes."

Roper was Eli Manning's quarterbacks coach while the Super Bowl MVP was a student at Ole Miss.

"Kurt brings a tremendous amount of quarterback coaching experience and has tutored some of the great ones like Eli Manning at Ole Miss and Thaddeus Lewis at Duke," MacIntyre said on Colorado's website. "He has great offensive knowledge and we are extremely excited to have a coach of his caliber on our staff to work with our quarterbacks."

