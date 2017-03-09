Bears cut Jay Cutler with Mike Glennon coming aboard

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

USA TODAY - Jay Cutler's run with the Chicago Bears has met its end.

The Bears are releasing the veteran quarterback with Mike Glennon set to join the team on a three-year contract, a person with knowledge of the move told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced.

Cutler requested his release Thursday amid news that Glennon was coming aboard, according to ESPN.

Cutler had been the Bears' starting quarterback since 2009 after he was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Chicago reached the playoffs just once in that span, making the NFC Championship Game in the 2010 season.

Cutler played in just five games last season amid thumb and shoulder injuries.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY