Bengals' Adam Jones 'vehemently denies' accusations after arrest

USA TODAY - Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, 33, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hamilton County on three misdemeanors charges and a felony. He is due in court at 9 a.m.

Jones was arrested in the Central Business District on assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business misdemeanors. Later in the morning he was charged with the felony for harassment of a member of the medical staff in the justice center with a bodily substance.

According to complaints obtained The Enquirer, it's alleged he assaulted a man by "pushing and poking" him in the eye. Cincinnati police later filed complaints he engaged in turbulent behavior and refused to stop when ordered to and pulled away from officers. Accusations state he refused to enter the police car while kicking and head-butting.

The bodily substance felony charge is alleged to be for spitting on a nurse at the jail.

The Cincinnati cornerback signed a three-year contract prior to this past season which just ended on Sunday against Baltimore. Jones stayed mostly out of trouble of late after a rash of incidents early in his 10-year NFL career.

Jones' last arrests in Hamilton County came in 2013 when he was charged with assault outside of a downtown bar, but was found not guilty. He was later charged with disorderly conduct for a separate incident and paid out the ticket.

In 2011, Jones was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pled guilty to the disorderly charge and placed on probation, but resisting arrest was dismissed.

