Chargers have agreement to play in 30,000-seat StubHub Center for next 2 seasons

A general view of the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports)

USA TODAY - As part of their relocation plan for Los Angeles, the San Diego Chargers have an agreement to play at the StubHub Center in nearby Carson for the next two seasons before moving into their permanent new home in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports late Wednesday.

The person requested anonymity because the plans have not been announced publicly. Chargers owner Dean Spanos notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and some other NFL owners Wednesday of his intention to leave San Diego for the L.A. market.

The new $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood is not scheduled to open until 2019. To avoid staying in San Diego as a lame duck in the meantime, the team instead would move to the L.A. market immediately and start building its fan base there.

The StubHub Center, which serves as the home for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, would by far be the smallest venue in the NFL, with just a 30,000-seat capacity – about half the size of a normal NFL stadium. But that offers spectators a unique, up-close experience that would differentiate the Chargers from the Rams, who are temporarily playing in the much older and more expansive L.A. Coliseum.

The Chargers also had been in contact with Coliseum officials about playing there the next two seasons instead. But that would have required the Coliseum’s lease to be amended to accommodate a second NFL tenant.

In L.A., the Chargers know they will have to offer a product that stands out where there are countless other entertainment and sports options for consumers.

By playing in the StubHub Center, they at least can offer a different, more intimate fan experience before settling in the Rams’ Inglewood stadium.

Since 1961, the team has played in San Diego, about 115 miles down the coast from Carson.

