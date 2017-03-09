Colin Kaepernick a Seahawk? Why it could happen

Could Colin Kaepernick become Russell Wilson's understudy? Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SEATTLE -- Seahawks quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

No, it's not a true statement on the first day of NFL free agency. But let that phrase sink in a little bit, because some NFL insiders say it could happen.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers last week, divorcing himself from the team he led to within five yards of winning Super Bowl XLVII. He also got them a Richard Sherman-tipped pass away from a second Super Bowl trip.

Kaepernick has been a favorite foil for Seahawks fans, whether it was him kissing his bicep after a touchdown, in a Beats by Dre commercial surrounded what was portrayed to be overly-rowdy Seattle fans, or kneeling during the national anthem.

But as the Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer points out, Kaepernick could benefit from a more stable coaching staff to work under -- he's had three different head coaches the past three years in San Francisco. And he's gained the respect of Seahawks players following his silent protests this past season while Kaepernick has returned the compliment for how Seattle players locked arms during the anthem.

It could be beneficial for both Kaepernick and Seattle. The Seahawks would get an experienced quarterback who has played on the biggest stage, who is athletic and mobile just like Russell Wilson. And Kaepernick could learn from a two-time Super Bowl quarterback who has shown on-the-field maturity and a penchant for big comebacks when it seems all hope is lost.

Lee Vowell of Yahoo! Sports' Cover 32 and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport have also floated the idea of Kaepernick in Seattle.

