An insider's perspective on Gary Kubiak, the man

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos after defeating the Oakland Raiders 24-6 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

There were tears in the locker room when Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak broke the news that he was resigning.

Next asked 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis to share his own perspective on Coach Kubiak, and what his biggest takeaways are about Kubiak's character:

What struck me about Gary Kubiak was just how honest he was at his press conference. The guy did not know how to lie.

I think, and I hope people will forgive me for this, but I think it has a lot to do with his Catholic background. Do you realize Gary Kubiak, in his office, every morning – and he’s here 4:30, 5 o’clock in the morning, one of the first ones here – and he watches Catholic mass in his office every single morning, while he’s also watching film and tape of the games, and he’s preparing his game plan.

That says something about Gary Kubiak.

You know, he married his high school sweetheart. They have three sons. He really is kind of an all-American boy, who made good.

He got the Super Bowl title. I think his wick was short when he got here, as far as his coaching career was concerned, but no regrets. His first year the Broncos win the Super Bowl title. All-in-all, a successful run for Gary Kubiak.

Klis added that the reporters clapped for Gary Kubiak after his press conference Monday, as a show of appreciation.

Kubiak was respectful to press for 2 yrs In turn we respected him. First presser ever where press corps clapped as he said goodbye. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 3, 2017

I mean we respected Jerry Rice/Champ/Peyton, too but we didn't clap at their retirement deals. Clapping for Kubiak just felt right.#9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 3, 2017

